By: Anthony Bwalya – UPND Member
After failing to run the economy, the Patriotic Front administration and their devil’s advocates have now resorted to engaging in malicious and salacious fabrications against an opponent, who has now more than proved to the Zambian people, that he is sufficiently prepared for the challenges that come with occupying the highest office in the land.
The recent article purportedly authored by one Jackie Hweu of the AFP and AP news agencies , in which such unintelligent allegations have been made against President Hakainde Hichilema, much against his conscious and his core belief systems, as well as the values espoused by the UPND; has since been disowned by both international news agencies and have dissociated themselves from it.
When contacted for a formal inquiry to authentic the credibility of the story, both news agencies, unequivocally denied ever having published such an article or indeed by any of their affiliate journalist.
The AFP spoke through their Southern Africa Bureau Chief – Phillipe Alfroy based in Johannesburg, South Africa; while the AP responded through their New York based Global News Manager – Shelley Acoca.
See the actual email communication contained herein.
We would like to urge Zambians to weary and alert of the lies, deceit and untrustworthiness of a failed government whose legacy has been that of strangling the life out of what used to be a relatively vibrant economy, thanks to their appetite for grand and political corruption, unregulated accumulation of expensive public debt, lack of respect for the rule of law, their failure to manage the agriculture sector leading to widespread hunger, an avoidable energy crisis – both in the electricity supply sector and fuel pricing, both of which are marred by corruption and self interest.
The people currently peddling malicious rumors and lies against PRESIDENT HH are the same individuals who had been at the forefront of scandalizing Michael Chilufya SATA when they used to get paid by the MMD regime.
Zambians rose up in 2011 and defeated them in all their evil and satanic schemes against a good man, then Michael; and Zambians will rise again in 2021 to defeat these advocates of the devil against another good man and servant of the people – HH.
God bless Zambia and her peoples.
Just the way HH and his clowns are defending themselves you can tell they know its over for them…Mr Bwalya please be part of the solution not the problem….you Politicians are evil you will do anything to get into power
So the guys HH slept with in Italy are looking at him like a coward after he promised them that he would come out of the closet…..double edged sword…we know where the donations money is coming from…the genset money….yakumbuuyoooo
Mr Anthony Bwalya your Political career is over..keep on associating yourself with Sodom and Gomorrah….you are done for now together with your supreme leader HH…UPND President for life….Zambia should just disband UPND
Yabija makani….case closed….HH is now officially finished and whoever supports him is done…
And as usual running to bazungu for protection because Anthony Bwalya believes so much in bazungu…they don’t lie..they’re very accurate and pure…thats the African mentality…its from the west then its credible…WRONG…these west is full of lies and corruption….
Too little to late.
The damage control is incoherent, unnecessary, incomplete, incompetent, inconsistent, impotent and skewed.
Canisius Banda is looking at this with a smile on the face.
Double h is gay and gay supporter. The entire upndead is smeared with this filth.
Mr Anthony Bwalya…its about time we started believing in ourselves…lets not be used by the west….the can’t govern their own countries….they’re so divided…USA and UK….
HH is fond of tolerating everything as long as it will help him get into state house….WRONG… i think we just need get rid of all Politicians in the world…they cause to much trouble…
Iwe Bwalya , tell us, did your small god hh attend or not? I am waiting .
You SG said HH is home at his house but the truth is that HH is in Italy attending to something secrete meeting now!!!!
Explain properly where is HH? Gay supporter!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! or Tribalist!!!! the label UPND must fight due to HH…
Change the president gays so that we can vote for UPND………ECL has failed us but voting for HH…….I don’t Know……………………………………….
HH was addressing a press conference at the UPND head quarters 1 hour ago.Your lies have failed to go far
Not only do PF need lessons in running a country but they also need lessons in delivering effective propaganda. The dullness that dominates the PF is their limiting factor in achieving anything apart from stealing so carelessly that they know jail is waiting when they lose hence these panicked actions. Just see Sunday Chanda shamelessly pleading for CK to rejoin PF. FUNNY!
Sounds like a case of what’s for me is good for you. UPND if this is fake news well you started it, you made your bed so lie in it.
A ntonyi bwalya, the HH saga should be of no interest to you because you are an alien in UPND.
There is no smoke without fire. No matter how much you try to shake it off, it will not go away. You chaps are a cult and I am surprised you are hitting at Fake news you always believe in. Even the corruption calls you cry about everyday are just a gimmick to paint PF black. If you have evidence produce it o publish it in the Mast.
A nthoni walya, they dont appreciate you there in UPND.
We are already tired of you like Sunday Chanda.
Anonymous – why are you so hyper with Mr. Bwalya. kikikikikiki we saw a lot of this with Dora under MMD more than what we are seeing today. Njala please anonymous if you used the same strength you are using today to trace the owner of the 48 houses I would reward you and congratulate you. A gay may not steal from the people the way you are doing it in PF. What is more moral between hiding the owner of the 48 houses and being a gay? You hypocrites.
Tell us how you intend to reduce electricity tariffs, how you intend to reduce the cost of fuel, reduce corruption, trace the owner of the 48 houses etc. This is purely a PF creation and won’t change the status call kindly give us something better.