By: Anthony Bwalya – UPND Member

After failing to run the economy, the Patriotic Front administration and their devil’s advocates have now resorted to engaging in malicious and salacious fabrications against an opponent, who has now more than proved to the Zambian people, that he is sufficiently prepared for the challenges that come with occupying the highest office in the land.

The recent article purportedly authored by one Jackie Hweu of the AFP and AP news agencies , in which such unintelligent allegations have been made against President Hakainde Hichilema, much against his conscious and his core belief systems, as well as the values espoused by the UPND; has since been disowned by both international news agencies and have dissociated themselves from it.

When contacted for a formal inquiry to authentic the credibility of the story, both news agencies, unequivocally denied ever having published such an article or indeed by any of their affiliate journalist.

The AFP spoke through their Southern Africa Bureau Chief – Phillipe Alfroy based in Johannesburg, South Africa; while the AP responded through their New York based Global News Manager – Shelley Acoca.

See the actual email communication contained herein.

We would like to urge Zambians to weary and alert of the lies, deceit and untrustworthiness of a failed government whose legacy has been that of strangling the life out of what used to be a relatively vibrant economy, thanks to their appetite for grand and political corruption, unregulated accumulation of expensive public debt, lack of respect for the rule of law, their failure to manage the agriculture sector leading to widespread hunger, an avoidable energy crisis – both in the electricity supply sector and fuel pricing, both of which are marred by corruption and self interest.

The people currently peddling malicious rumors and lies against PRESIDENT HH are the same individuals who had been at the forefront of scandalizing Michael Chilufya SATA when they used to get paid by the MMD regime.

Zambians rose up in 2011 and defeated them in all their evil and satanic schemes against a good man, then Michael; and Zambians will rise again in 2021 to defeat these advocates of the devil against another good man and servant of the people – HH.

God bless Zambia and her peoples.

