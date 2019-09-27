Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela has called for support towards the development of the creative sector in the quest to sell Zambia as a tourism destination of choice.

Speaking at Lusaka’s Government Complex when he graced the media launch for the Samfya Arts Festival as part of the summer festivals, the Minister said Zambia has a unique nature and cultural tourism offing.

Mr Chitotela said the festival is the first-ever, and the domestic tourism sector as its target, and that in future; the Ministry targets the international market as part of the potential audience.

He said the tourism sector has been magnified and placed as the second most important economic sector in the country and that his Ministry is committed to making this vision a reality.

The Minister said in line with the Seventh National Development Plan, the Ministry is working closely with other line Ministries such as Youth and Sport in recognizing that sport too is an economic force that can be touristic value and create jobs.

Mr Chitotela said Luapula is home to legends like Kalusha Bwalya, Samuel Matete, Peter Kalumba Chishala and Nashil Pitchen Kazembe who proved to the nation that the economy is diverse and Art and sport can make economic difference.

And Luapula Province Minister Nixon Chilangwa said the programme to promote the province and attracting investments would not be a one off but a continuous process.

Mr Chilangwa called for the need for continuous innovativeness and the need to stay ahead of the competition from other regions.

He said tourism appears to be at the bottom of the seven pillars of the province’s development agenda hence the for tourism product development initiatives.

[Read 41 times, 41 reads today]