PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has sent a congratulatory letter to the General Secretary of the, Communist Party of China Xi Jinping, ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, which falls on 1st October 2019.
The letter dated 27th September 2019, reads in part: “The CPC and the people of China have been longstanding all-weather friends of the Patriotic Front and the people of Zambia, and this friendship cannot be better exemplified than in the friendship between the leaders of our respective political parties and nations, His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu and President Xi Jinping.”_
Mr Mwila further said the Patriotic Front and the people of Zambia valued the existing Chinese cooperation in different sectors of Zambia, adding that the Patriotic Front and the Zambian people looked forward to a strengthening of these ties.
“…and as we join you in commemorating this tremendous milestone, we look forward to the continued strengthening of ties between the Patriotic Front and the Chinese Communist Party as well as the enhancement of mutually beneficial cooperation between our two nations”.
This is according to a statement issued by PF Media Director Sunday Chanda.
Tipemphako tandizo
SG, there are better things you can do to add value to our country. of what value is this to Zambia? Here are some issues i would want you to address as a person who voted for Sata: (1) As SG, please address the issue of financial burden on citizens that has been created by PF govt (Pro – poor govt). there are just too many things we are made to pay, look at number of speed cameras and their cost. K300 is no small amount in this harsh economy. As SG, please advocate for this cost to be reduced to K50, reduce number of cameras as they are counter productive. we are spending more time on the road than the actual work. secondly, cost for toll gate should come down to K5 for small vehicles and K10 for trucks.