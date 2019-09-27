PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has sent a congratulatory letter to the General Secretary of the, Communist Party of China Xi Jinping, ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, which falls on 1st October 2019.

The letter dated 27th September 2019, reads in part: “The CPC and the people of China have been longstanding all-weather friends of the Patriotic Front and the people of Zambia, and this friendship cannot be better exemplified than in the friendship between the leaders of our respective political parties and nations, His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu and President Xi Jinping.”_

Mr Mwila further said the Patriotic Front and the people of Zambia valued the existing Chinese cooperation in different sectors of Zambia, adding that the Patriotic Front and the Zambian people looked forward to a strengthening of these ties.

“…and as we join you in commemorating this tremendous milestone, we look forward to the continued strengthening of ties between the Patriotic Front and the Chinese Communist Party as well as the enhancement of mutually beneficial cooperation between our two nations”.

This is according to a statement issued by PF Media Director Sunday Chanda.

