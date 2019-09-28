The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) will be holding an Open Day on Saturday 28th September, 2019 to showcase its operations and transformation agenda.

The RTSA Open Day which shall be held at Cosmopolitan Mall in Lusaka under the theme “Towards Service Excellence” will offer an opportunity to members of the public to interact with RTSA staff who will showcase excellent facilities in a peaceful environment but more importantly, the wide-range and quality road transport and safety services and programmes which are available within the Agency.

Since the inaugural RTSA Open Day in 2017, the event has become the beacon premier event to showcase road transport and safety management services and programmes to the general public in a bid to bridge the gap between the Agency and its stakeholders.

This year’s theme captures the essence of the role of RTSA in providing quality services to the general public in its continued efforts to explore various opportunities for high impact strategies to deliver a safe, efficient and inclusive road transport system that supports socioeconomic development.

Some of the road transport and safety services that the Agency shall be offering to the public to appreciate include; printing of driving licence cards, motor vehicle examinations and physical examinations, issuance of road tax, Driving Licence examinations, and road safety education and publicity among others.

Consequently, all RTSA service Centres country-wide shall remain open to the public on Saturday 28th September, 2019 to facilitate payment of road tax as the third quarter for the year 2019 comes to an end on 30th September.

Motorists and fleet owners are, therefore, advised to take advantage of this development to pay for their Motor Vehicle and Trailer Licences (Road Tax) to avoid panic which in most cases result in unnecessary queues and congestion at most RTSA Service Centres.

[Read 27 times, 27 reads today]