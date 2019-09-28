China Jiangxi Corporation has donated K1 million to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) towards humanitarian support.

This came to light during the symbolic handover of the cheque to the Republican Vice President Mrs Inonge Wina, at her Office today.

The donation is meant to cushion the food insecurity resulting from low yields due to the prolonged dry spell experienced in some parts if the country.

In receiving the donation,Mrs Wina said the gesture of generosity and selflessness portrayed by China Jiangxi bears testimony of the excellent relations and cooperation between the two countries.

She assured the company that the donated funds will be prudently used for the benefit of the needy in the communities.

Mrs Wina further directed the DMMU National Coordinator Mr Chanda Chanda Kabwe to comply and submit a report on the usage of the funds in order to demonstrate transparency and accountability to the people of Zambia, in whose name the donation has come.

And China Jiangxi Cooperation President, Mr Xu Guojian said the company was deeply concerned with the plight of the local people hence expressed their corporate social responsibility by making the donation.

He disclosed that the donation will reach a target of approximately 7,000 people for three months. He further urged other Chinese companies to emulate them and supplement government effort in mitigating the situation.

DMMU conducted a Vulnerability and Needs Assessment which revealed that a total of 390,000 households will require relief assistance during the lean period between October 2019 and March 2020. DMMU has since distrUnited 45,400 metric tonnes of relief to affected districts.

