Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu has said that it was inevitable to withdraw the sales tax Bill 2019 as various Stakeholders were opposed to it.

Dr. Ng’andu is however confident that the country will raise tangible revenues from the current value-added tax-VAT regime once the challenges associated with it are addressed.

Dr. Ng’andu also reiterated that the increase in budgetary allocation towards dismantling debts will improve the circulation of money thereby inducing the country’s economic development, adding that there is need to clean the payroll system to avoid possible expenditure on ghost workers.

The minister was speaking last evening during the post 2020 budget dinner.

At the same function Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) past president Isaac Ngoma described the 2020 national budget as inspiring.

And Consumer Unity and Trust Society Coordinator Chenai Mukumba praised government for heeding calls to withdraw the sale tax Bill.

Yesterday, Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu announced that Zambia will not replace its Value Added Tax (VAT) with a non-refundable General Sales Tax.

Dr. Ng’andu said this when he presented a 106 billion kwacha budget, translating into 32.4 percent of the Gross Domestic Product.

He said government would limit Zambia’s fiscal deficit to 5.5% of GDP in 2020 from 6.5% this year.

Dr Ngandu explained that Government has decided to maintain the Value Added Tax, but that there is need to address the compliance and administrative challenges.

Dr Ngandu however said government would limit VAT claims on electricity by mining companies to 80% from 100%.

As a strategy to stimulate economic activity in the country, Dr. Ng’andu has increased allocation towards dismantling of domestic arrears to K2.3 billion in 2020 from K437 million in 2019.

He said that government will reduce borrowing from the domestic market to 1 .1 percent from 1.4 percent of the GDP.

Dr. Ng’andu has also projected to reduce the fiscal deficit to 5.5 percent from 6.5 percent of the GDP demonstrating government’s commitment to restore fiscal health and stabilize the economy.

He said government would also remove a tax on capital equipment and machinery for mines, and reduce the capital allowance claimed by mining companies for capital expenditure to 20% from 25%.

“To ensure debt is maintained within sustainable levels, the government would slow down debt accumulation, postpone or cancel some undisbursed loans and cease issuance of government guarantees,” Dr Ng’andu said.

He said government is targeting gross domestic product growth of at least 3% next year from an estimated 2% this year, after a drought affected crop production and electricity generation at hydropower plants.

And Dr. Ng’andu proposed to spend K44.1billion on General Public Services with K33.7 billion and K2.3billion going towards debt obligations and dismantling of arrears respectively.

He has maintained the budgetary allocation to education sector at K13.3billion.

Dr. Ng’andu also increased the budgetary allocation for the health sector from K8.1 billion in 2019 to K9.4billion in 2020.

He also proposed to increase the allocation towards the social cash transfer project to K1billion next year from K699.5 million in 2019.

