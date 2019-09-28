President Edgar Lungu has continued talking about the need for Zambians to reject homosexuality.

speaking at the ZAF Lusaka Airport base shortly after arriving from New York where he went to attend the United Nation General Assembly, the President said that people aspiring for political leadership should be of good moral standing and not those encouraging alien practices in Zambia and called on the church to pray for politicians aspiring to be leaders.

President Lungu said he will not push investigative wings to carry out their duties on the matter lest he is accused of interfering with their operations.

The President said investigative wings need to carry out their duties and that the law only allows him to a certain extent.

Meanwhile, the president is expected to be on the Copperbelt today

According to the statement issued by the provincial leadership, President Lungu will be in the province on a working visit amd all party officials have been invited to welcome him when he lands at the Simon Mwansa International Airport in the afternoon.

The statement further urged party members to be at the airport by 16:00 hours and show up in huge numbers to give the President a huge thunderous welcome.

