President Edgar Lungu has urged the defence and special forces in the country to embrace patriotism, unity and love.

President Lungu says the country is in dire need of patriotic citizens who will uphold peace, love and unity.

He says government is keen on seeing a well trained and equipped defense force that will uphold professionalism, discipline and loyalty.

President Lungu says this can only be attainable if officers possess a well-balanced body of knowledge in matters of defense and security.

The head of state said this during the closing ceremony for the 2019 advanced special forces training in Mbala.

President Lungu noted that government is determined to equip the defense force with skills that will enable them to contribute effectively and efficiently to their operations.

And President Lungu has promoted the group commander Augustine Chirwa from the rank of colonel to a brigadier general.

He also assured the defense force that Government is committed to ensuring that all necessary resources are provided for their welfare and general operations.

And Zambia Army Commander William Sikazwe has pledged the army’s support and loyalty to the presidency and upholding the constitution in protecting the country.

Lt. General Sikazwe also assured President Lungu and his government that the defense force will remain professional in the execution of duties.

He also noted that the advanced Special Forces training brought together all Special Forces in one place to synchronize and harmonize capacities.

Meanwhile Special Forces Group Commander Augustine Chirwa said his team is always ready to undertake any task presented before it without fear.

Brigadier General Chirwa assured the President that the Special Forces will continue to be brave in their execution of duty to protect the country.

President Lungu also presented awards to five best performing divers.

Earlier, President Lungu was accorded a presidential salute and carried out an inspection of the parade.

A quarter guard was also mounted for President Lungu upon arrival at ZAF Samora Machel airbase.

