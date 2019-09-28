President Edgar Lungu has urged the defence and special forces in the country to embrace patriotism, unity and love.
President Lungu says the country is in dire need of patriotic citizens who will uphold peace, love and unity.
He says government is keen on seeing a well trained and equipped defense force that will uphold professionalism, discipline and loyalty.
President Lungu says this can only be attainable if officers possess a well-balanced body of knowledge in matters of defense and security.
The head of state said this during the closing ceremony for the 2019 advanced special forces training in Mbala.
President Lungu noted that government is determined to equip the defense force with skills that will enable them to contribute effectively and efficiently to their operations.
And President Lungu has promoted the group commander Augustine Chirwa from the rank of colonel to a brigadier general.
He also assured the defense force that Government is committed to ensuring that all necessary resources are provided for their welfare and general operations.
And Zambia Army Commander William Sikazwe has pledged the army’s support and loyalty to the presidency and upholding the constitution in protecting the country.
Lt. General Sikazwe also assured President Lungu and his government that the defense force will remain professional in the execution of duties.
He also noted that the advanced Special Forces training brought together all Special Forces in one place to synchronize and harmonize capacities.
Meanwhile Special Forces Group Commander Augustine Chirwa said his team is always ready to undertake any task presented before it without fear.
Brigadier General Chirwa assured the President that the Special Forces will continue to be brave in their execution of duty to protect the country.
President Lungu also presented awards to five best performing divers.
Earlier, President Lungu was accorded a presidential salute and carried out an inspection of the parade.
A quarter guard was also mounted for President Lungu upon arrival at ZAF Samora Machel airbase.
Patriotism in Government mans Politicians being less corrupt and putting the country’s interests first. You get a patriotic citizenry by making your citizens proud to be Zambian.
Patriots who spends most of time burning benzene…always seen at Airports tarmacs wasting tax payers money
Ba Edgar is in good sharp, he just arrived from New York and off he goes to Mbala. Mudala alikosa, give respect. I advice HH to join Ba Edgar pa saturday workout.
Hooo sorry HH can’t do anything on sabbath.
No Zambia is in need of patriotic citizens who will say no to power abuse ,corruption and will be able to hold accountable and interrogate leadership.
Surely the Zambian citizens are willing to be patriotic but they will not be forced to show patriotism towards a leader/government that is corrupt and does not care about sections of it’s citizens. Am sure Zambians would like to enjoy peace and unity but this has to come from those governing the country. This president and his followers need to show good example by not appearing to favour certain sections of society and ignoring those that do not share their corrupt views.
I thought armed forces are not supposed to be partisan? I see Lungu trying to corner them into joining his band wagon!!