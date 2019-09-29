Red Arrows and Napsa Stars 100 percent start’s to the 2019/20 season are on the line today when they meet in a Lusaka derby at Woodlands Stadium.

Napsa and Arrows are tied on 9 points from three games played and sit second and third respectively behind Zesco United who were in continental action at home in Ndola on Saturday against Young Africans of Tanzania in the CAF Champions League and only return to domestic action later this week.

The top three trio is also the sole group still enjoying 100 percent starts this season and victory at Woodlands on Sunday afternoon guarantees top spot in Zesco’s absence.

“We are playing home and we will put maximum effort to get a positive result,” Napsa coach Mohammed Fathy said.

The match favours Arrows thanks to their potent fire-power led by veteran striker James Chamanga who scored in last weekend’s 2-1 home win over Power Dynamos and who has now netted two goals in the 2004 champions last two matches.

Captain and attacking midfielder Bruce Musakanya is back after missing the Power game due to 2020 CHAN qualifying duty with Chipolopolo away in eSwatini.

Musakanya and Chamanga will be an interesting test to Napsa’s backline that has yet to concede a goal this season.

Meanwhile, the onus is on Napsa to win this game because it does not get any easier for them with a Week Five away date against Zesco looming on October 5.

