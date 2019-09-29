UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has said that he is astounded that instead of President Edgar Lungu discussing matters that affect Zambians economically at the UN General Assembly, he was busy talking about issues that are concocted by his stooges.

reacting to allegations about support for Homosexuals, Mr Hichilema accused ‘christians’ for Lungu and PF media director Sunday Chanda of having concocted the homosexual issue as part of their propaganda against him.

Hichilema said for President Lungu, who was at the UN General Assembly, “to echo the concoction here, it’s a dry joke. That’s being too cheap.”

He said it was crooks who were driving all those crazy things and urged Zambians not to fall prey to such.

“I do not support same sex relationships. I have never done it and will not do it. I do not agree with same sex relationships,” Hichilema said. “This is a falsehood. It’s ‘Christians’ for Lungu working with Chanda that created the story.”

Hichilema said the falsehood should be ignored as the nation had so many important matters to attend to.

“We want to address the falsehoods that are going on with regard to the issue of same-sex marriage or relationships. PF is at it again, telling lies, complete lies with no grain of truth that I ever, anywhere in the world, in this country, this region, on our continent or elsewhere had a meeting where we discussed same sex marriages. Nowhere, never. Not even a question would have arisen in my many meetings here or abroad that this matter has arisen in the manner the PF expect it,” Hichilema said.

“I am aware that a lot of people have spoken about it, many of our members have talked about it in many ways but I made a decision this morning that I will address this matter. What my colleagues in the party, outside the party, around the globe…network of friends, business colleagues around the world none of HH involvement whatsoever in what PF have said. So take it as one of those useless things that PF have been up to. Instead of giving citizens who are hungry food, they are feeding them with falsehood of this nature.”

Hichilema recalled that lies were concocted against president Michael Sata.

“The PF generated this story themselves but attributed it to respected international media organisation, in particular AFP and AP. We took liberty through our network to contact these two organisations to ask them if they have authored any story like that. I want to thank AFP and AP; they were quick in responding and confirming that they have not authored any story like that. They have not carried it on their print media, on their electronic media or anywhere, it does not exist., ” he said.

Hichilema said it had now become fashionable to talk about him and warned against fake Facebook accounts attributed to him. He clarified that he only had one Facebook account and anything else was fake.

“ For the record, I have one Facebook account, it has a blue tick, a blue mark, that’s the authentic one, anything else I do not know.”

Hichilema said he had reported the matter to police on several occasions but they were not acting.

He said he would not blame the police because protecting him and other citizens was not in the interest of PF.

“Yet they are supposed to protect all citizens when a crime is committed. This is actually a crime to create this kind of falsehood, putting fear in the minds of people with this falsehood. I want to categorically state my position; I do not support same sex marriage, I do not support same sex relationships, I have never done that, and I will never do that. It’s part of my personal value system in my genetic material, in my psyche, my philosophical way of thinking. I do not agree with same sex relationships. I do not agree that God was wrong to create Man and Woman, Male and Female,” Hichilema said.

“I am not one of those who are shy to say it because anyone who wants to be a friend of HH must know what HH stands for on certain issues. This is one of the issues that I am not in support of this. I do not want to ridicule anybody but people are entitled to their opinion over matters.”

He added that what was being purported against him was cheap propaganda invented by people who were diseased.

