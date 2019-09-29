Lusaka Mayor, Miles Sampa, has called for the involvement of children in the Make Zambia Clean, Green and Healthy Campaign monthly cleaning activities.

Mr Sampa said children are the ones who mostly affected by waterborne diseases such as Cholera.

He was speaking during the monthly cleaning activities in Chazanga today.

“Children must be involved in the cleaning activities so that they are also aware of the importance of keeping the environment clean because they are the most hit when Cholera breaks out,” he said.

The city father said adults in most cases leave children at home and where they start involving themselves in an unhygienic practices such as drinking unsafe water.

Mr Sampa also observed that involving children in issues of hygiene is the only sure way of sustaining the cleanliness of the city because they are the future leaders.

“We have to target children because if we teach them now they also teach others in future,” he observed.

Meanwhile, Mpulungu Ward 23 Councillor, Christopher Shakafuswa, has taken a swipe at school authorities in his ward for not taking part in monthly cleaning activities.

Mr Shakafuswa, who is also Lusaka Deputy Mayor said he communicated to all Headteachers in his ward through the Zonal Headteacher for schools to be participating in monthly cleaning activities but to no avail.

He sounded the last warning to school authorities that if nothing changes, he will be forced to report Headteachers to the District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) for disciplinary action.

“This is the last warning I’m giving to Headteachers and if nothing happens then I will have no choice but to report them to DEBS office because this is a government programme,” he warned.

Mr Shakafuswa also reminded Community Based Enterprises (CBEs) to up their game in waste collection.

He disclosed that he had received reports from residents that CBEs in the area are not doing enough to collect waste.

“Reports indicate that you are not doing enough to collect waste, you disappear and only reappear when its time to collect money,” he said.

Mr Shakafuswa explained that CBEs in the ward were engaged because they demonstrated capacity prior to their engagement.

He warned that their contracts would be terminated and the service be advertised to the general public if they do not improve.

“If you don’t improve Council through the Director of Public Health will terminate contracts and readvertise the service to the general public,” he warned.

Yesterday’s cleaning activities also involved door – to – door sensitisation on solid waste management.

