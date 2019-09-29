Shepolopolo U17 won bronze on the final day of the inaugural COSAFA U17 Womens Cup in Mauritius.

Kaluba Kangwa’s side beat Botswana 3-0 in Port Louis on Sunday to make up for their 2-1 semifinal defeat to South Africa on Friday.

Precious Nsama gave Shepolopolo a 1-0 halftime lead with a 23rd minute goal.

But Shepolopolo could have gone two-up at the interval had Esther Banda’s 36th minute free kick not been disallowed.

Shelly Masumo extended Shepolopolo’s lead in the 63rd minute and Maweta Chilenga added the final goal in the 86th minute to seal Zambia’s third-best finish in Mauritius.

