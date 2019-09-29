Today’s Scripture

“Sing the praises of the Lord, you his faithful people; praise his holy name. For his anger lasts only a moment, but his favor lasts a lifetime…”

(Psalm 30:4-5, NIV)

A Lifetime of Favor

Let this truth sink down into your spirit today: God’s favor is not for a season; it’s for a lifetime. How do we obtain God’s favor? Proverbs 3 tells us that when we honor His Word, when we obey His commands and walk in mercy and truth, that’s how we find favor in God’s sight. When we do our part, God will do His part. Today, if you are believing God for something, maybe a turnaround in a relationship, career or your health, stand firm that God’s Word is true. When you put Him first place in your life, when you follow His commands, He promises to pour out His favor on you. When those thoughts try to tell you, “It’s not going to happen. It’s too good to be true,” turn it around and say, “Father, I want to thank You for Your favor on my life, on my children, on my career, on my future. I am Your child, and I know it’s not temporary. It’s not seasonal. It doesn’t come and go. Thank You, God, for a lifetime of favor!”

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You for Your goodness and faithfulness in my life. I choose to honor You in all I do. I choose to acknowledge Your ways. Thank You for pouring at Your favor and blessing on me as I boldly follow Your commands in Jesus’ name. Amen.”

