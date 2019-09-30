Former Zambia Women National Football Team star Martha ‘Mutima’ Mutale has died.

Mutima died on Saturday afternoon at Kitwe Teaching Hospital after an illness.

‘She was rushed to the hospital earlier on Saturday morning and died in the afternoon,’ a close friend told LT Sports on Sunday.

Funeral gathering is at her residency in Kitwe’s Kwacha Township.

Talented Mutima was a common feature in the national team during her hey days.

After retiring from playing, she went into coaching and previously served as Moba Queens assistant coach.

In her recent interview, Mutima expressed her happiness with the progress Shepolopolo have been making in recent years.

‘The team is now good. They girls have been improving,’ Mutale said last month after Shepolopolo won silver at the 2019 COSAFA Women Championship in South Africa.

