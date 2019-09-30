President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has warned ministers and some senior PF officials from Lusaka to desist from abusing the 20 percent contracts allocation to locals.

Speaking at the Airport shortly before departure for Lusaka at the Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola on Sunday Afternoon, the President said that he has information that some Ministers and party officials are taking advantage of the sub contraction allocation policy.

“I do not want to get reports that people from Lusaka especially ministers and senior officials in the party are insisting on getting 20 percent when they are not even eligible. That is the corruption we do not want,” President said.

The President directed the Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe, Provincial Chairperson Nathan Chanda and Provincial Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe to work has team and sit down with the contractors and others to ensure that guidelines were framed over the 20 percent subcontracting policy.

He said the intention of the 20 percent sub-contraction policy was to benefit the people.

“I have heard that some party officials, Ministers and other people from Lusaka want to withhold the contracts. The intention is that the contracts should be distributed so that other Zambians can benefit so I want Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe, Permanent secretary Bright Nundwe and Copperbelt Chairperson Nathan Chanda to sit together with others and ensure that there is fairness and equity in giving of the 20 percent subcontracts,” President Lungu said.

President Lungu said he will be back on the Copperbelt in October and wants to find order.

