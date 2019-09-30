The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit has refuted reports by the International Federation of the Red Cross, that Zambia will soon slide into famine, with 38 districts already in the emergency phase.
DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe said the Vulnerability and Needs Assessment report, which is now in public domain reveals that 58 districts are in need of humanitarian support, with 3 districts namely Lunga, Gwembe and Shang’ombo being in emergency phase from October 2019 to March 2020.
Mr Kabwe said Government through DMMU has since increased the allocation of relief from 100 metric tonnes to 200 metric tonnes for the three districts, and is yet to include pulses to the package.
He said the Unit is currently providing relief to 1.7 million people that were affected by the prolonged dry spell but the number will increase to 2.3 million from October to March next year.
Mr. Kabwe said it is unfortunate that cooperating partners like the Red Cross would issue such alarming reports, with incorrect statistics.
He has called on members of the public to take time and read the report which has since been launched by the Minister in the Office of the Vice President, Olipah Phiri.
Mr. Kabwe has assured the nation that the situation is under control and that partners have already come on board to supplement government efforts.
He named the United Nations system, China Jiangxi which donated K1million just on Saturday and Zambian Breweries who have indicated the willingness to donate as some of the partners that have come on board to help provide humanitarian support.
Chanda Kabwe, dont waste your time and ours, we would rather believe the independent professional report of ICRC than your fake doctored “report” tainted with PF politics and donchi kubeba.
Saying the same thing differently.
At the dawn of multilateral politics a new Zambia was born. Shifting from the namboard concept the Food Reserve Agency was created the model was simple. Purchase maize in time of plenty, export the excess and in time of little enter the market with stock. It was the hub of grain of last resort. Of course enter politics and a few years down the road this was destroyed and now a famine looms.
This is like pregnancy, you can refuse it for some time but eventually it will show. We will wait up until next harvest then will know.