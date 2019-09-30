Richards Mwanza is to leave the national broadcaster following the expiration of his contract.

The Board led by Mulenga Kapwepwe did not renew Mr Mwanza’s which expires this month end.

Mr Mwanza has since been deployed into foreign service.

“He came here to pick up his letter of posting into the foreign service sometime last week. I am not just sure where he is going but everything has been processed for his departure, “ a source at State House says.

Meanwhile, some industry sources have revealed that foreign telecoms executive Amon Jere is being lined up to replace Mr Mwanza.

Mr Jere has spent most of his working life in senior positions in telecom companies in Zambia and several African countries.

He however has no prior experience in media or broadcasting.

“Yes A.J (Amon Jere) is the one the system wants to go to ZNBC and the announcement will soon be made. The job advertisement you saw in the papers were just meant to fulfil procedure, it was just a formality,” the source said.

