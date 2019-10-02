Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Vincent Mwale said the delay to complete the construction of the Airport has been caused by delayed funding from EXIM Bank of China and delayed arrival of law materials due to Cyclone Idai which battered Mozambique recently.

Mr Mwale has refuted claims that works have stalled because EXIM Bank has halted funding towards the US$360 million expansion and modernization of the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport for fear that the Zambian government may not be able to pay back the loan.

Government has rescheduled the completion date for the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport from October 2019 to April 2021.

Updating Parliament on the status of works at KKI and Copperbelt Airport in a Ministerial statement, Mr Mwale said reports that EXIM Bank has stopped funding the project are a total fabrication.

He added that the delay to complete the project will not have cost implications on the nation as the value remains the same.

He said out of the total loan amount of US$360 million; US$265 million has so far been paid to the contractor.

Meanwhile Mr. Mwale says the Construction of the Copperbelt International Airports costing about US$397 Million Dollars will be completed by October 2020.

He has explained that a total of US$191 million Dollars has been certified and US$182 million Dollars has been paid to the contractor.

