Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela has announced the suspension in the movement of animals from National Parks to Private ranches.

The suspension comes a few days after controversy surrounded the movement of animals in Mfuwe where trucks were turned back by residents.

Mr Chitotela said at a media briefing that the suspension is with immediate effect.

He said it is alleged that one of the Directors at the Ministry of Tourism and Arts signed a certificate of movement of live animals from one national park to a private ranch.

Mr Chitotela said the move is against the law that only permits the Minister to sign the certificate.

He has since directed his Permanent secretary Amos Malupenga to investigate the allegations and establish whether there is any truth in it.

Mr Chitotela however said the suspension will not affect the restocking of animals in some national parks such as Sioma Ngwezi National Park where wildlife has been depleted.

