Chief Government Spokesperson and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, Dora Siliya has castigated Opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema for mocking people facing hunger in the country as a result of the 2019 drought that affected the rain season.

Reacting to a tweet attributed to Mr Hichilema, Ms. Siliya said that Mr. Hakainde’s tweet was careless, adding that there was no hunger in Mbala.

“Once again, hunger is not in Mbala, Northern Province, but in Southern Province and parts of Western Province and Luangwa valley.”

“May the good Lord favour the People of Southern Province especially with rain so that HH stops making jokes about their unfortunate hunger situation. Even the cattle are dying.”

Ms further said that Government has so far distributed 45 thousand metric tons of relief mealie meal and stock feed in Southern and parts of Western and Eastern Provinces.

“Our resolve is to ensure no death due to hunger as we mitigate against climate change impact such as drought,” she said

Eating snakes is their solution to the hunger situation. No thanks! pic.twitter.com/DcIxglagCP — Hakainde Hichilema (@HHichilema) October 1, 2019

