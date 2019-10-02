Shepolopolo have edged Botswana 1-0 in the first leg tie of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics final qualifying round at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka

Midfielder Mary Mwakapila scored the goal after 21 minutes in the match played on Wednesday afternoon.

The Zambian women missed some opportunities in both halves as Botswana showed tenacity

Striker Racheal Nachula failed to tap in a Mwakapila strike that passed the goal mouth just before the break.

There was a chance for the visitors to equalise in the 54 minute when Tholakhele Tebogo shot wide after outpacing the Zambia backline.

Meanwhile, the second leg will be played on October 8 in Francistown.

Zambia XI: 16. Hazel Nali, 13. Martha Tembo, 8. Margaret Belemu, 19. Vast Phiri, 5. Lushomo Mweemba, 6. Judith Zulu, 12. Rhodah Chileshe, 17. Mary Mwakapila, 10. Grace Chanda, 20. Rachael Nachula, 11. Barbara Banda

Botswana XI16. Bosija Maitumelo, 14. Mogotsi Veronicah, 2. Kesegofetse Mochawe, 4. Montsho Masego, 12. Otihagile Bonang, 6. Selebatso Golebaone, 19. Galekhutle Masego, 15. Johannes Balolthanyi, 10. Radikanyo Duduetsang, 7. Tholakele Teboho, 18. Mahlasela Nondi Fingi

