By Teboho Mantswe

It is probably the oldest and most common adage that there is “no smoke without fire,” but it still appears applies to the recent confusing series of events surrounding public statements made by opposition figure Hakainde Hichilema with regard to gay rights and same-sex marriage.

The issue first started with an AFP news story circulated on social media that had been filed in Lake Como, Italy, which quoted Hichilema as saying that “…in a democracy, people must choose where they belong and whom they have intimate relationships with. As soon as we form government, these are some of the rights our Constitution will enshrine.”

Following the overwhelmingly negative public reaction to his comments, Hichilema reversed course and denied making the comments, calling the interview “fake,” and then for good measure denounced homosexuality as “unbiblical,” claiming that UPND does not advocate for rights for these communities.

But is that really the case? Many commentators have pointed out a very troubling series of associations held by both Hichilema and the United Party for National Development (UPND) with international organisations that provide them funding, and indeed very much pursue a different agenda. First, let’s take a closer look at what was happening in Italy, and why Hichilema found himself there among these other parties.

The reports were prompted by Hichilema’s appearance at the Brenhurst Foundation meeting held in luxurious resort town of Lake Como, Italy, which was titled “Can Africa Be the Next Asia?”

According to information of the gathering, the meeting had attracted a host of “dignitaries” including opposition leaders from Tanzania, Zimbabwe, South Africa and others in the region. In addition to the Brenthurst Foundation, which has helped finance UPND for years now, there was also the presence of the Africa Liberal Network at this meeting.

Based in South Africa, the Brenhurst Foundation was established by the notorious Oppenheimer family about 19 years ago and is disguised as an economic expansion and policy strategy think tank. Yet the main aim of this family group, under the leadership of quasi-academic Greg Mills, was to work with politicians especially in Africa whose agenda it shared closely – to help them secure power by any means necessary.

Interestingly, UPND has done very little to hide their ties with Brenthurst – in fact both Greg Mills along with Hichilema’s top fundraiser, the lawyer Bradford Machila, are publicly listed on the board of the London-based consultancy Sabi Strategy – a firm run funded by the Oppenheimers which serves as UPND’s main election strategists.

In addition to its purely profit-driven mineral rights interests, the Brenhurst Foundation has other covert operative missions that include promotion of gay marriage and LGBT rights through which it raises massive resources to fund both the opposition and friendly civil society.

Working in close association with the Africa Liberal Network, whose members were present during the Lake Como meetings, there is a clear and determined campaign underway in their member countries and parties to advance gay marriage and LGBT rights.

According to the ALN Manifesto, the group is “committed to minority rights, gender equality and freedom of worship. It is for this reason that the Network advocates for the separation of religion and the state. Moreover, the application of fundamental human and political rights of Africans as individuals should not be unduly constrained by the state in its desire to promote common goals. Liberals believe that recognised and secure private property rights are vital, not only to economic development, but also to underpin individual civil and political rights.”

According to the group’s Johannesburg Declaration, the purpose of the organisation and its members is to advance the power of liberal political parties in Africa, which uphold aims specifically including “ensuring religious, gender and minority rights” which by association entails the promotion of LGBT rights.

Mr. Hichilema has developed a known close relationship with ALN President Stevens Mokgalapa MP, the South African Shadow Minister for International Relations and Co-operation (Democratic Alliance). Mokgalapa was instrumental for example in speaking up and advocating for Hichilema’s release from detention when he had been held briefly in 2017 on treason charges, and is known to be helping HH and UPND on developing their strategy for the upcoming election.

Mokgalapa has also been one of the leading voices for gay rights in South Africa – he has repeatedly attacked the ruling ANC party over issues pertaining to protections of gay rights under various United Nations bodies. According to a statement Mokgalapa released in 2014, he has said that “South Africa has a proud history of fighting injustice with a liberal constitution which enshrines rights on sexual orientation. … We should therefore be the first to argue for same sex inclusion, and oppose any attempts to limit this in any way.”

So, when Hichilema was mentioned in the same light as an organisation, and when he is fast friends with Mokgalapa and other DA figures who are committed to promoting gay rights, it was not far from true in determining how there can never be smoke without fire.

There is no way this would be a subject that came from nowhere.

If the subject was so alien to Hichilema, will he also denounce his association with this masonic movement? Why is it that he is so eager to take their funding, agree to subtly and quietly advance their agenda, while at the same time giving these incoherent and angry press conferences to deny that very agenda?.

It certainly can’t be a coincidence Hichilema is part of this cabal of conspiracies associated with Brenthurst. Apart from being linked to the global gay rights movement, Hichilema also holds keen interests in businesses cutting across the mining sectors.

These are elements that should cause Zambians to question and question these issues seriously to safeguard the sanctity of this country.

When the discourse emerged Hichilema and his Brenhurst Foundation were promoting gay rights, he said, “I don’t get bothered when I hear PF chaps feeding the nation on diet of lies over lesbian and gay rights. We are God fearing and there is no single chance of us supporting unbiblical things. Let’s focus on fixing this broken economy!”

Well any God-fearing individual would know that serving two masters is not a good example of someone professing the gospel.

Hichilema is serving the masonic world and still claims he is serving God. How? It would not work that way but, anyways, that is Hichilema for you.

So, while Hichilema may deny these revelations about his advocacy for LGBT rights, the fact remains that there is no smoke without fire. Zambians ought to hold firm and watch.

The Author is a Public Policy Analyst, based in Johannesburg, South Africa

