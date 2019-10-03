Justice Minister Given Lubinda has said that the Constitution Amendment Bill No. 10 of 2019 will be withdrawn if it turns out that the majority of the submissions to the Parliamentary select committee are against its enactment.
The Minister said that President Edgar Lungu will not hesitate to respect the wishes of the people on the proposed Bill.
Speaking when he closed the receiving of submissions by the Parliamentary Select Committee, Mr. Lubinda also clarified that the government has no stand on any of the clauses and Articles in the Constitution Amendment Bill.
Mr. Lubinda said that the government will, therefore, be guided by what the Parliamentary Select Committee will establish based on the submissions it has received.
Mr. Lubinda disclosed that his Ministry has come up with a Bill that will make any future processes to amend the Republican Constitution pre-determined, stating that once Cabinet approves the Bill, it will be taken to Parliament for enactment.
This is the trouble with PF thinking!
PF wasted the entire 2019 with Sales Tax only to reverse it after businesses have shed off thousands of jobs and scaled back on investments.
We can cite too many policy inconsistencies that after being hurriedly enforced against concerns from key stakeholders only to be reversed after severe damage to the economy! PF is really a popular party specialized in reverse things! No wonder we are not going anywhere!
It is good that government will withdraw the amendment bill no#10. We want 14 days presidential petition to be closed will see who is going to cry the loudest in the end.2021 is around the corner .