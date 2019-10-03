Justice Minister Given Lubinda has said that the Constitution Amendment Bill No. 10 of 2019 will be withdrawn if it turns out that the majority of the submissions to the Parliamentary select committee are against its enactment.

The Minister said that President Edgar Lungu will not hesitate to respect the wishes of the people on the proposed Bill.

Speaking when he closed the receiving of submissions by the Parliamentary Select Committee, Mr. Lubinda also clarified that the government has no stand on any of the clauses and Articles in the Constitution Amendment Bill.

Mr. Lubinda said that the government will, therefore, be guided by what the Parliamentary Select Committee will establish based on the submissions it has received.

Mr. Lubinda disclosed that his Ministry has come up with a Bill that will make any future processes to amend the Republican Constitution pre-determined, stating that once Cabinet approves the Bill, it will be taken to Parliament for enactment.

