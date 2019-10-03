The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) has awarded the tender for the rehabilitation of the Kariba Dam spillway, to a consortium comprising GE Hydro France and Freyssinet International.

The spillway is a major component of the Kariba Dam Rehabilitation Project (KDRP) and the contract is valued at $53,684,000.00.

The loan and grant financing committed to the KDRP project by the World Bank and the African Development Bank are primarily funding the spillway rehabilitation works and the supervision costs of both the spillway refurbishment and plunge pool reshaping works contracts.

Eng. Munyaradzi Munodawafa, Chief Executive of the ZRA, confirmed that “Together with the plunge pool reshaping, the refurbishment of the spillway will ensure the long-term safe operation of the Kariba Dam for many more years and the dam’s continued contribution to Zambia and Zimbabwe’s energy security and economic prosperity.”

“The spillway will be refurbished over a timeframe of four years and is expected to be commissioned by the end of 2023,” he added.

The contractor is expected to mobilise to the site gradually over ten months having started in September.

