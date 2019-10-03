Power Dynamos have appointed Ronald Mukosha as an assistant coach.

Mukosha, a former Power defender, was introduced to the players on Wednesday in Kitwe.

The former Indeni, Kalulushi Modern Stars and Lumwana Radiants coach has joined the Power bench led by new head coach Guston Mutobo.

Power’s bloated bench already has George Chilufya, Lawrence Mweemba ‘Big Jim’ and Noble Bwalya.

‘I am very happy, I feel at home,’ Mukosha reacted to his appointment.

‘We will do it although there is a lot of work to be done,’ he said.

Mukosha was an assistant coach at Lusaka Dynamos before switching to Arthur Davies Stadium.

