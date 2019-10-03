PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu will this week undertake a 3 day working visit to Northern Province.

Northern Province Minister Hon Lazarus Bwalya Chungu announced, yesterday , in a statement to the media that the Head of State will arrive in the Province on Friday and is scheduled to engage in various programs.

Minister Chungu announced that whilst in Northern Province, President Lungu is expected to address 2 rallies in Mbala and Mpulungu and would later flag off the Rural Road Connectivity Programme of the Mporokoso – Nsama – Kaputa road.

And the Provincial Minister has thanked the Republican President for once again visiting the Province for the third time in a space of 2 months. Mr Bwalya said the President’s visits demonstrate the love he has for the people of Northern Province.

President Lungu was last Saturday in Mbala and Mpulungu districts where he graced a military event involving Zambia’s Special Forces before he proceeding to the Copperbelt.

