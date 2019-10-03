Zambia has signed an agreement with the Democratic Republic of Congo that will see the country Export about 600,000 metric tones of Maize and meali meal to the DRC starting in 2020.

The Memorandum of understanding aimed at Commercialising maize exports to the DRC was signed today at the Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka.

Zambia’s Minister of Agriculture Michael Katambo signed the MoU on behalf of the Zambian government while Congolese Minister of External Trade Jean Busa signed on behalf of his country.

He said trade in maize and maize products has been informal for a long time and the agreement will ensure that a well structured regime is put in place to promote trade.

Mr Katambo emphasised that exports in maize and maize products will commence next year after harvests.

He acknowledged that Zambia currently does not have adequate maize to export to the DRC as it is coming from a poor rainy season that affected maize production.

Mr Katambo is confident that with various interventions put in place, Zambia will see increased maize production in the 2019/2020 agricultural season.

And Mr Busa reiterated that the DRC has for a long time faced food crisis and expressed hope that the MoU will help address the situation.

He commended Zambia for always being there to help whenever the DRC is faced with a calamity.

Mr Busa said his government is committed to addressing obstacles that have negatively impacted trade between the two countries.

