Grizzly Mining Company, Zambia’s second largest emerald mine has unearthed a historic 50-kilogramme multi-million-dollar emerald crystal at its Lufwanyama mine on the Copperbelt Province, making it the world’s heaviest hunk ever exhumed.

The Lufwanyama-based company, one of the world’s leading emerald mines, has immediately staked the huge nugget, which has been christened ‘Natural Wonder’ at the ongoing international emeralds auction which opened at InterContinental Hotel in Lusaka on Tuesday.

Grizzly Mining Company Chief Executive Officer Abdoul Ba has said the discovery of the massive single stone weighing 50 kilogrammes, arguably becomes the world’s heaviest emerald crystal, to have ever been extracted, in the history of the global gemstone industry.

The stone has been displayed at InterContinental Hotel where auction for other high-quality emeralds is taking place.

