Bomb$hell released the music video for her single "Backshot (Ngayo Ngayo)" that features Tiefour. The video was directed by Les Hombres, Fortress Media.

Lord please take us back to sensible Zambian music and not this garbage. Ask Alick Nkhata and other sane musicians to teach you how to sick. This is sicko.
