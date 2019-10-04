Opposition United Party for National Development President Hakainde Hichilema says there is no need to tax NETFLIX.

Mr Hichilema says Zambians are already paying tax through data bundles and taxing NETFLIX will be a burden on the already overtaxed Zambians.

In a Tweet, Mr Hichilema said imposing tax on video streaming service will deprive Zambians of entertainment.

But Chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya has attacked the opposition Leader saying this is a careless way of looking at business.

“You want an American company, Netflix, using our ICT infrastructure paid for by tax kwachas, to enjoy free profits with no local jobs, nor contribution to health education etc. Why do you think USA/China have trade war? Try no taxes in USA”, the Information and Broadcasting Services Minister tweeted.

Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo disclosed that the government is working towards starting to tax Netflix streaming service in Zambia.

Mr Kasolo said the Zambian government is displeased that some foreign content service providers are making money in Zambia without paying any taxes.

He said the money being generated by streaming services such as Netflix should be made to pay some form of taxes to the Zambian government.

