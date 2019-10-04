Vice President Inonge Wina says government will not interfere with the court process involving Konkola Copper Mine in which vendetta has been taken to court.

Mrs Wina says government will abide by the laws and will allow the court process to take its course.

Mrs Wina was responding to a question asked by Nchanga Member of Parliament Chilombo Chali who wanted to find out whether government and Vendetta are negotiating to bring back the investor under a new name.

Mrs Wina said once the court process is completed, the new investor will take over operations at KCM.

And Mrs Wina said investigations into the 48 houses is still ongoing and a report is been compiled on the same matter.

She however said the Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo will give a comprehensive report once the investigations are completed.

The Vice president was responding to a question asked by the Kabompo Member of Parliament Ambrose Lufuma who wanted to find out what government is doing to ensure that justice prevails over the 48 houses.

Mrs Wina further stated that there is a financial management Act in place which is an indication of government’s determination to fight corruption for financial resources.

She said the notion that politicians are involved corruption is not true.

And Mrs. Wina said most projects undertaken by the World Bank and other cooperating partners follow through a process to enable its implementation leading to the loss of time.

She however said some projects have delayed while other projects are on course.

The Vice President was responding to a question asked by the Moomba Member of Parliament Fred Chaatila who wanted to find out about some projects that were about to be recalled because of delay in the implementation.

Responding to the question, Mrs Wina explained that countries did not abandon the meeting when African Presidents addressed the meeting but were attending to other side meeting.

