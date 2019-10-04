The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) is disappointed with the increase in false reports concerning the hunger situation in the country. This is in reference to reports that five people have died of hunger in Shangombo district of Western province.

DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe said neither his office nor the Provincial Administration in Western have received such reports and that they are merely a scheme to cause panic in the country.

He has emphasized that the government is aware of the increasing needs in the Shangombo district and has since doubled the relief allocation to the district to meet the growing needs.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kabwe has refuted allegations that the government is distributing relief based on partisan lines.

He said DMMU has always engaged partners who are Non-Governmental Organizations and Faith-Based Organizations to carry out the distribution of the relief to identified affected households. These organizations include Caritas Zambia and World Vision among others, who are neutral institutions.

Mr. Kabwe has since urged all Members of Parliament, who are also members of the District Disaster Management Committees, in the affected districts to engage his office in finding better ways of responding to the needs in their Constituencies.

