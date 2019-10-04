President Lungu, and Hakainde Hichilema’s scapegoating of gays is laughable except for the harm it may cause to our fellow citizens.

The rumours that HH supports gay rights did not come from nowhere–it is President Lungu’s goal of instilling fear in Zambians not to trust or vote for Hichilema in 2021. Voting for HH would imply acceptance of homosexuality in the self-declared righteous Christian nation. Only Lungu will protect and defend the sacred nation against the life-ending dangers of homosexuality.

HH understood the PF driven lie–so he joined the anti-gay crusade. He has certain values and has never supported, and will never support gay rights, he convincingly told Zambians. “I do not agree that God was wrong to create Man and Woman, Male and Female,” righteous HH noted.

This homophobic political episode underscores the now established political tradition of scapegoating gays as the nation moves closer to elections. The playbook is well established—the amplification of homosexuality as an important issue in national politics often deflect us from addressing the real issues that Zambians face.

Reminisce of the Rupiah Banda and Dora Siliya’s gay-smearing MMD campaign against Michael Sata’s PF, President Lungu presents HH as in bed with the gay menace. Like Sata, HH’s response is simply an election gimmick–in his heart, he knows better.

Why do we care more about gays than corrupt-stinking politicians?

Fear is illogical–it abandons reason. Why do we care more about gays than corrupt-stinking politicians? Who does not know that our politicians are drunkards, thieves, child molesters and rapists? Who does not know that politicians buy sex on our streets daily? Who does not know the money spent on beers at State House can buy thousands of ambulances for the accursed Christian nation? Who does not know that the cost of President Lungu’s trip to New York cost more in allowances than it costs to employ thousands of teachers and nurses. How about 48 houses without the owner?

HH’s rebuttal sought to satisfy the nation’s allergy to homosexuality. Aside from insulting many Zambians born with both genitals (intersex) and transgender persons, HH lied to the unsuspecting electorate that sexual rights have not been part of his discussions with international bodies–they have. Sexual rights have been discussed at the UN, diplomatic communities as well as health conferences including UNAIDS. At its 2014 meeting in Angola, The African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights called on African nations to promote and protect human rights of sexual minorities.

Gays are Africans, Christians and Zambians just as we are. Of course, we may not agree with their lifestyles, but we must respect their human rights. It is the government’s responsibility to protect the rights of all its citizens, including gays.

A citizenry has the rights to make informed decisions. President Lungu’s consumption of snake meat is an example. l find it hard to understand why someone would eat snake meat. The same with those who eat monkeys, rats, dogs, snares, frogs, lizards, monitors, and crocodiles among many others. My SDA friend Kennedy Kazeza would add that even the Bible prohibits eating most of these animals.

So, should we criminalize eating of snake meat? Or imprison President Lungu for enjoying snake meat? If people are forced to eat snake meat or deceived into eating snake meat without their consent, it is surely illegal. Should they knowingly consume it, however, as President Lungu did, it is within their democratic and human rights. Importantly, by consuming such animals, they are not less Zambian or Christian than those who don’t. This is the beauty and blessing of democracy.

Opposition cadres and Christian fundamentalists have concluded the president is a Satanist as a result. Such a conclusion is senseless. President Lungu made that choice as an adult. I may not like it, but he did not put it in my mouth. What he puts into his mouth is none ot my business. Yes one can argue that it is against Zambian culture to consume snakes. But it is not a crime at all. But does it mean that the president’s consumption of snake meat destroyed our cultural norms? No!

This is the case with gay persons–what two consenting adults do with their sexuality does not affect me at all. If anything, my rights are violated by smokers, drunks, and corrupt politicians than by same-sex loving persons.

Unlike many Christians, l don’t fear gays but politicians. They are responsible for the culture of corruption and violence in the nation. I am not asking you endorse my views–doing so is violating your democratic rights and freedoms.

l believe homosexuals like those who eat snake meat are full human beings with rights to be protected and defended. They may be a minority, but defending the rights of minorities is critical to good governance.

The beauty of democracy is simply this–let us live to disagree as long as my actions do not violate your human rights. Politically motivated prosecution of corruption, violence and denial of human rights to all Zambians is not only wrong, but unchristian.

For once we should ask why our politicians frequent the gay-protecting nations, and educate their children and seek advanced medical care from gay doctors and nurses. Is it that politicians like Lungu and HH are useless parents, who knowingly expose their children to cultures they deem unchristian? Is it that they are simply lying to the unquestioning electorate while enjoying the benefits of foreign aid from homosexual protecting nations?

The gods must be crazy indeed!

By Rev. Kapya Kaoma

[Read 98 times, 98 reads today]