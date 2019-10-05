By Antonio Mwanza
“Without education, we are in a horrible and deadly danger of taking educated people seriously,” Aristotle
“You can go to school but you can’t buy class,” Jay Z.
The last two weeks or so we have been subjected to some infantile and petty debate about grown ups calling each other names about their qualifications; who is an economist and who is not, blah blah blah.
First, it was the medical doctors, then the pilots then the lawyers, then the engineers now it is the economists bragging about their qualifications and calling each other names.
I would rather people show us their works and not their papers.
The problem with Africa’s education system is that it produces white-collar bureaucrats who can’t perform, innovate, write, research, develop or produce.
It’s about schooling/acquiring papers and not education/knowledge acquisition.
Like Mr Sata used to say, “We have Engineers who can’t even mend a pot hole, we have professors who can’t even write a book.”
Africa is producing thousands upon thousands of graduates; bachelors, masters and PHD holders every year but where are the fruits; where is the development, where is the innovation, where is research and development, the M&E, where is the entrepreneurship, the social mobility, the human development?
Are our graduates helping us with their education or it’s just papers?
Let us focus on using our education to lift up people, to change our attitudes, to change our societies and to advance human development and not to brag and demonize one another otherwise our education will be rendered useless.
Let me conclude by quoting Proverbs 16:16, wisdom is far much better than knowledge.
Happy sabbath and may God bless you all.
You speak selective truth. You need to place your thoughts into context. In 1990 when mmd came to power they systematically went about dismantling state run industry in the hope that the space occupied by the state would be filled by private citizens. Suddenly men who had little academic acumen became rich. The researchers you talk about are in the diaspora somewhere, innovation is not nurtured because the nation is a consuming not producing nation.
He is right
Mr Mwanza,you may have a point,however,research and innovation come at a cost.Just recently researchers at National Institute for Scientific and Industrial Research (NISIR) went on strike demanding unpaid salaries.Now if an institute which was established by govt through Science and Technology Act of 1997,whose core functions is to take a lead in scientific and industrial research,cannot be adequately funded,how do you expect private companies to source funds and/or budget for the creation of a Research and Development( R&D) departments? Very few govt departments or SOEs have R &D departments ,or do they depend on the underfunded NISIR? R&D departments are the engines of innovation,improvement,inventions etc and attracts incentives from sponsors.Mr Mwanza,my questions is,are there…
Mr Mwanza,my question is,are there incentives that will make people do more research work at the expense of being an employee? And are research work appreciated and applied or shelved? If they are not applied and/or shelved,then it is a disincentive.Govt must take a leading role as research sponsor and create an enabling environment for freelance researchers and those in the private sector to flourish.
This is how Zambians should be thinking. Not usual political wilderness Zambians are subjected too every day.