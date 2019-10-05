By Antonio Mwanza

“Without education, we are in a horrible and deadly danger of taking educated people seriously,” Aristotle

“You can go to school but you can’t buy class,” Jay Z.

The last two weeks or so we have been subjected to some infantile and petty debate about grown ups calling each other names about their qualifications; who is an economist and who is not, blah blah blah.

First, it was the medical doctors, then the pilots then the lawyers, then the engineers now it is the economists bragging about their qualifications and calling each other names.

I would rather people show us their works and not their papers.

The problem with Africa’s education system is that it produces white-collar bureaucrats who can’t perform, innovate, write, research, develop or produce.

It’s about schooling/acquiring papers and not education/knowledge acquisition.

Like Mr Sata used to say, “We have Engineers who can’t even mend a pot hole, we have professors who can’t even write a book.”

Africa is producing thousands upon thousands of graduates; bachelors, masters and PHD holders every year but where are the fruits; where is the development, where is the innovation, where is research and development, the M&E, where is the entrepreneurship, the social mobility, the human development?

Are our graduates helping us with their education or it’s just papers?

Let us focus on using our education to lift up people, to change our attitudes, to change our societies and to advance human development and not to brag and demonize one another otherwise our education will be rendered useless.

Let me conclude by quoting Proverbs 16:16, wisdom is far much better than knowledge.

Happy sabbath and may God bless you all.

