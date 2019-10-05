Mines Minister Richard Musukwa has directed Mopani Copper Mines management to immediately halt the Contract Optimization Programme.
Mr. Musukwa says the programme which seeks to restrict the mine’s supplies business to foreign contractors will negatively impact on job security on the Copperbelt where local contractors employ over Seven thousand workers.
He says the implementation of the programme will not be supported by the government because it negates the provisions of the Mines and Mineral’s Act.
Mr. Musukwa has since urged Mopani Copper Mine Management to engage all stakeholders emphasising that dialogue should be the bedrock of mining operations in Zambia.
He said government targets to have 90 per cent of Mine contracts in the hands of local suppliers.
Mr. Musukwa says this will help curtail possible schemes of transfer pricing and externalization of foreign exchange earnings.
He was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka.
Mopani Copper Mines has embarked on a contract optimisation programme before striking consensus with the government and other stakeholders.
Why is it that Africans are the only business ignorant race?
The reason Mopani behaves like this is that leaders are the people in front of the queue wanting to register as suppliers and contractors. They jostle for contracts with ordinary Zambians. The Chairman of Mopani Copper Mines is Mr Mutati, why doesn’t he speak for locals? The moment Richard Musukwa will be given a lucrative contract he’ll be quiet as well. Zambians don’t speak with food in their mouth! Musukwa hasn’t said anything about Anthony Mumba’s Private Member’s Bill which seeks to address some of these problems. Augustine Mubanga now represents himself just like Fanwell Banda did. There are 2 mine supplier associations and both have never held any elections, so what’s the difference? Mutobe ilibwe