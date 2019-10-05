Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu says government will not limit the awarding of contracts to 20 per cent only for local contractors if they have the ability and capacity to undertake big projects.

Dr Ng’andu was speaking during the 30-year anniversary for Tomorrow Investments in Lusaka last night.

He said Zambia cannot import development because it is Zambians themselves who should develop and improve the economic landscape of the country.

Dr Ng’andu said government will always respond to contractors and businesses that show resilience and commitment by providing incentives.

The Finance Minister praised Tomorrow Investment for being a role model and a company that has benefited from the 20 percent sub-contraction policy by government.

Meanwhile, Tomorrow Investments chief executive officer, Augustine Katotobwe said it has not been an easy journey to grow the business to the level at which it is today.

He thanked government for providing a conducive environment for local contractor to thrive.

Mr Katototwe said the leadership of President Edgar Lungu has inspired more local businesses grow and contribute to the economic development of the country.

He called on imagine local contractors to show commitment and perform to the expectations for clients.

Meanwhile, National Council for Construction chief executive officer, Matthew Ngulube called on local contractor to do their best in order to win the trust.

He said Zambia has several local contractors who can perform and can compete favourably with foreign contractors.

[Read 154 times, 154 reads today]