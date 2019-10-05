Nkana say they have banned 10 supporters who were allegedly ring leaders of the violence that occurred during last Sunday’s FAZ Super Division match against Forest Rangers at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Nkana supporters threw assorted objects on the pitch as their team was losing this Week 4 match by 1-0 in Ndola.

The incident prompted FAZ to warn Nkana supporters against hooliganism.

Nkana president Evaristo Kabila said the action to permanently ban the culprits from all club activities has been taken after the internal investigations into the Ndola violence.

“Any behaviour that brings the name of the club into disrepute will attract maximum punishment that includes possible prosecution and jail sentences. Enough is enough! We have invested a lot in the club for a few disgruntled individuals to tarnish all that we have worked so hard to build,” Kabila stated.

Nkana have since forwarded the names of the banned individuals to the Football Association of Zambia secretariat.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]