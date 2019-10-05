Kitwe giants Nkana and Power Dynamos continued to stutter in the 2019/20 FAZ Super Division campaign as they both failed to win on Saturday.

Nkana rallied to force a 1-1 draw against promoted Kansanshi Dynamos at home in Wusakile on the day Power were thumped 3-1 at Green Eagles in Choma.

Nkana needed a late penalty to equalise and salvage a point in this round five match played at Nkana Stadium.

Lazarus Phiri gave Kansanshi a 64th minute lead after beating Nkana keeper Moses Mapulanga with a long range short before Idriss Mbombo scored a penalty awarded by referee Audrick Nkole when Kelvin Mubanga was hacked in box.

Kalampa moved to seven points after picking a point from their last three matches.

Third placed Kansanshi have 10 points after five matches played.

In Choma, Guston Mutobo started his second term as Power coach with a 3-1 mauling at Green Eagles where forward Kennedy Musonda scored a brace.

Shadreck Mulungwe scored Eagles’ third goal with Martin Kayuwa registering Power’s consolation at Independence Stadium.

In the capital city, Red Arrows opened a three point lead at the top of the table after thumping Green Buffaloes 2-0 in the Lusaka derby.

Unbeaten Arrows have 13 points, three above second placed Napsa, after playing five matches.

Napsa will play their Week 5 match at Zesco United on Sunday in Ndola.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION – WEEK 5 RESULTS

Forest Rangers 2-0 Kabwe Warriors

Buildcon 0-0 Zanaco

Nkana 1-1 Kansanshi Dynamos

Green Eagles 3-1 Power Dynamos

Red Arrows 2-0 Green Buffaloes

Kabwe Youth Academy 0-2 Nakambala Leopards

Nkwazi 0-0 Lumwana Radiants

