The Rural Electrification Authority has completed its first ever Mini Hydro Power Station in Mwinilunga set to benefit over 12,000 people at a cost of US$8.6 million.

The Kasanjiku project located on the Kasanjiku River in Mwinilunga District in North Western Province is set to improve the quality of life for beneficiaries in Chief Ntambu and Chief Sailunga’s area.

REA Manager Corporate Affairs Justin Mukosa says the Authority is excited to successfully implement an off grid technology project that will alleviate energy poverty in the country.

“We are delighted to complete the construction of the Kasanjiku project because it is going to improve the quality of life for over 12,000 people and also highlight the massive potential that lies in the Northern Region of Zambia for electricity generation using mini hydro technology,” he said.

And REA Director Engineering Services Patrick Mubanga says the project once commissioned will provide electricity throughout the year.

“The power station once energised will be able to supply power to the community throughout the year as the turbines will be supplied with water from the Kasanjiku River which experiences good water supply” Engineer Mubanga said.

The 0.64 mega watts project will electrify 11 schools, one Mission hospital, four Rural Health Centres, one Local Court and one Chief’s Palace.

The project begun in 2016 after a ground breaking ceremony officiated by Vice President of Zambia Inonge Wina.

