Napsa Stars unbeaten run faces its biggest test of the season on Sunday when they visit defending champions Zesco United at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Napsa led the 2019/2020FAZ Super Division table heading into this weekend’s Week Five fixtures unbeaten on 10 points, tied with second placed Red Arrows and are one point ahead of third positioned Zesco.

The Zesco test for Napsa will surpass last Saturdays encounter against Arrows who are also unbeaten but saw both sides 0-0 draw in their Lusaka derby at Woodlands Stadium end their respective 100 per cent starts to the 2019/2010 season.

Zesco are now the only side enjoying a 100 percent start to the season and a have match in hand before the league takes a break after this weekend’s matches to make way for the October FIFA International Match Week that runs from October 7-15.

However, Zesco will face this seasons meanest defense in Napsa who are the only side yet to be breached.

The challenge is on Zesco striker Jesse Were who already has four league goals for the hosts this season but has not scored against Napsa since his debut campaign when he netted a brace in a 2-0 away win in Lusaka on April 27, 2016.

