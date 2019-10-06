Red Arrows midfielder Bruce Musakanya is back in the Chipolopolo fold after he was initially snubbed for this week’s two-match friendly tour of West Africa.

Musakanya is one of two late additions to Aggrey Chiyangi’s team that will face Benin and Niger away during the October FIFA International Match Window that will run from October 7-15.

The Arrows captain was surprisingly left out of the team announced this past week despite his great club form for the current league leaders.

Musakanya replaces club mate Paul Katema who was on the initial list.

Also getting a late summon is Power Dynamos midfielder Larry Bwalya.

Chipolopolo, who depart for West Africa this Sunday afternoon, will kick off their friendly tour against Niger on October 10 in Niamey and face Benin in Cotonou on October 13.

GOALKEEPERS: Sebastian Mwange (Green Eagles), Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco)

DEFENDERS: Simon Silwimba, Mwila Phiri, Adrian Chama, Clement Mwape (all Zesco United), Lawrence Chungu (Zanaco), Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon) Tandi Mwape, Kabaso Chongo (both TP Mazembe, DR Congo ), Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City, South Africa)

MIDFIELDERS: Bruce Musakanya (Red Arrows), Kelvin Kapumbu (Zanaco), Larry Bwalya (Power Dynamos) Kelvin Mubanga (Nkana), Donashano Malama (Black Leopards, South Africa), Clatous Chama (Simba SC, Tanzania)

STRIKERS: Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi), Augustine Mulenga Justin Shonga (both Orlando Pirates, South Africa), Lazarus Kambole (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa),Mwape Musonda (Black Leopards, South Africa)

