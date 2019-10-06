Inspector General of Zambia Police Kakoma Kanganja has that no death has occurred or recorded in the fracas that occurred in Kaoma District today between the United Party for National Development (UPND) and the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Cadres.

In a message released to the press, Mr. Kanganja said that that four people were injured and were hospitalized at Kaoma General Hospital.

Mr. Kanganja also refuted claims that there was an exchange of gunfire between the Police and party cadres but added that one person has been arrested and a gun has been confiscated.

Earlier the ruling Patriotic Front released pictures and statement to the media showing the injured PF cadres by UPND cadres

Below is the PF media statement

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ARMED UPND CADRES SHOOTS AT OUR SUPPORTERS DURING DOOR TO DOOR CAMPAIGNS, ABOUT 6 INJURED

Kaoma, Western Province, 6th October 2019 – Armed United Party for National Development (UPND) this morning trailed and shot at our Patriotic Front (PF) members who were in the field carrying out door to door campaigns, injuring about six (06) who are all hospitalized with one of them battling for his life. We find UPND’s desperation totally unacceptable that they would rather shade blood in order to win an election.

PF has continued with violence-free elections in the upcoming Kaoma by-election and it is regrettable that Opposition UPND has resorted to using violence as they did in the Parliamentary by-election. Our candidate Mrs. Ngombo Ngebe has remained favorite to win the Kaoma Council Chairperson by-election and we are calling on the Zambia Police to intensify security patrols in the area.

We are aware of UPNDs machinations ahead of the voting day on 10th October 2019 and we hope the Police will maintain law and order otherwise our competitors are geared to turn this area into another bloodbath, the sort of politics we must all condemn.

PF has been under very strict instructions from the Head of State who is also Party President His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu to conduct violence-free and issue-based campaigns. This is a position we refuse to depart from even under extreme provocation from the Opposition.

Issued by:

Mr. Charles Mututwa

Provincial Chairman

Patriotic Front

Western Province

