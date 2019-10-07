The Zambia National Farmers’ Union (ZNFU) has convened an urgent meeting to be held on Wednesday 9 th October 2019 to re-strategize on the issue of early maize growing because there still has not been any feedback from Government on the way forward.

According to the statement released to the media by ZNFU, So far, there has been no consultations on the cost reflective pricing of early maize if it is to be grown and no commitment made on the purchase modalities including export prospects.

Farmers are very conscious of the high cost of producing maize under partial irrigation and artificial drying arrangements hence no farmer will rush to grow early maize unless there is a transparent system for marketing and pricing mechanisms arrived at in a consultative manner so that there is a win-win outcome for all players in the value chain.

We must make mention that the high cost of inputs, recent increase in fuel prices and the pending increase in electricity tariffs all add to the cost of production hence the need for mitigating measures.

