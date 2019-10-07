Patrick Mwanawasa has announced his resignation as Deputy Permanent Secretary of Central Province.
Mr Mwanawasa will be stepping down from the position on 7th November 2019.
In his letter of resignation, Mr Mwanawasa has thanked President Edgar Lungu for having considered him to serve under his government.
So we still have the immoral people with some morality huh. get cleared then you will be appointed again. your name is a passport
Good job young man.
Even though without government support he won’t get back his father’s farm stolen by Mathani.
Patrick was just there on his father’s name. There was nothing he was doing in government. Patrick is not politician. SATA and LUNGU via RB, all felt sorry for him. He would have ended up as a beggar.
Someone wrongly advised him that he can go President because his father was a president…………….F00l ….how do you resign without stating reasons!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! That job was given on a silver plate, lets see if you can hunt on your own……………..
It was expected after he resigned from MMD and joined PF, he has done the honorable thing. I’m sure he’s now preparing for election to political office
He made a mistake joining Pf. It is never too late to do the right thing.
He made a mistake joining PF my foot. Why do some Zambians want to think for others. He was man enough to make his own decision. Did you want him to consult you??
Some Zambians always wanting to think for others even on matters that are personal
Vultures are waiting to pounce on anything. A desperate “drowning man holds on to a floating leaf for survival” goes the saying. Patrick Mwanawasa is like Mulenga Sata, Tilyienji Kaunda etc. these are just children of former head of state they have no political clout in themselves except that which the desperate politicians would like to impute on them for their own political expedience. PF was clever they gave him the position of a senior civil servant. Tilyienji, was thrown at the deep end for thinking that Unip would keep him afloat, the rest is history.
First appointment in Government as Deputy Permanent Secretary???? He didn’t even know what a folio is. That was divine grace. He should always praise the almighty God. Even the letter of resignation one would tell that he is not a seasoned Civil Servant. Ma Riffraff’s cabe.
Good riddance, like all of them, nothing to show for his tenure, go quickly
Ba LT, ati Eastern Province PS, it’s Central Province Deputy PS.