The Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection, is constructing two water reticulation schemes in Mpulungu and Nsama Districts, in Northern Province at a total cost of approximately K2.5 million.

The Kasakalawe Water Supply Network in Mpulungu and the Nsumbu Water Supply Network in Nsama, are being implemented by the Lake Tanganyika Development Project – LTDP, with support from the African Development Bank – AfDB and the Global Environment Facility – GEF.

Ministry spokesperson Amos Zulu said the projects which are at 70 percent complete, started in the last quarter of 2018 and are expected to be completed before the end of 2019.

Mr Zulu said once completed, the two water reticulation projects target to benefit 6, 700 people in the two areas, through access to clean and safe water, which will result specifically in the prevention of diarrhoeal diseases, common among Lakeshore communities.

He said it is also expected to improve the general welfare of the communities by not only reducing time spent to cover long distances to the lake to draw unsafe water, but also prevent human animal conflict.

Mr Zulu the Kasakalawe Water Supply Network in Mpulungu, is being undertaken by Salmo Enterprises Limited, at a cost of K1, 118, 000 while the Nsumbu Water Supply Network in Nsama, is being constructed by Milestone Technical Services Limited at a cost of K1, 339,000.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]