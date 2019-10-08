The 2021 AFCON qualifiers kick off next month and we take a sneak preview of how Zambia’s Group H opponents are preparing ahead for their opening matches during the October FIFA International Match Window.

BOTSWANA

The Zebras are on the road this weekend to play a premium friendly against record seven-time African champions Egypt.

The match will be played in Cairo on October 14.

Botswana will face Zambia on match-day three and four in a Group H doubleheader home and away date during the September 2020 FIFA Match Window.

ZIMBABWE

Sadly, Zimbabwe are battling to put together a friendly programme and nothing has so far been confirmed by ZIFA by the first day of the FIFA Match Window that opened on October 7 and ends on October 15.

Zimbabwe will be Zambia’s second Group H opponents on November 16 at home in Lusaka.

ALGERIA

Defending AFCON champions Algeria have two friendly matches lined-up for this month.

Algeria will host two-time AFCON champions DR Congo on October 10 in Blida and later travel to France to face Colombia on October 15 in Lille.

Algeria will host Zambia in their opening Group H match on November 11 in Blida.

