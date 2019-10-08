President Edgar Lungu has described the death of a UPND Member in Kaoma and the wounding of others amidst political violence as numbing and detestable.

Commiserating with the family of the deceased and the wounded, the President said no Zambian deserves to die for Politics.

The President has since directed Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja to take full control of the Mayoral election in Kaoma and other areas where the elections are taking place.

President Lungu is concerned that political activists suddenly are carrying guns and has directed that all the armed should be disarmed and all the culprits of the Sunday’s ugly events must be apprehended and prosecuted regardless of their political affiliation.

The President said Police should also get ready for the General elections in 2021 saying people should respect democracy and let popular candidates take the day instead of intimidating people to vote for their candidates.

He said all Zambians should be concerned about frequent violence each time elections are held.

And Chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya says Government says it regrets the loss of life in Kaoma District of Western Province, where election campaigns for council chairmanship are taking place.

In a statement issued to Hot FM News, Ms Siliya urged members of the public to reject violence in all its forms in maintaining the country’s status as an oasis of peace.

