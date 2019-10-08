President Edgar Lungu has described the death of a UPND Member in Kaoma and the wounding of others amidst political violence as numbing and detestable.
Commiserating with the family of the deceased and the wounded, the President said no Zambian deserves to die for Politics.
The President has since directed Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja to take full control of the Mayoral election in Kaoma and other areas where the elections are taking place.
President Lungu is concerned that political activists suddenly are carrying guns and has directed that all the armed should be disarmed and all the culprits of the Sunday’s ugly events must be apprehended and prosecuted regardless of their political affiliation.
The President said Police should also get ready for the General elections in 2021 saying people should respect democracy and let popular candidates take the day instead of intimidating people to vote for their candidates.
He said all Zambians should be concerned about frequent violence each time elections are held.
And Chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya says Government says it regrets the loss of life in Kaoma District of Western Province, where election campaigns for council chairmanship are taking place.
In a statement issued to Hot FM News, Ms Siliya urged members of the public to reject violence in all its forms in maintaining the country’s status as an oasis of peace.
Tell that to Kaizer, & you useless (Chimp)yongo iwe Drunken useless Charlatan Jonathan Chakolwa!
I hope these kids don’t get sacrificed annually. Exactly one year since we lost one University student for meeting one politician.
I indeed, is it not 1d10cy of the highest order for someone to die for ECL or poor soul H² or the thick CKinsultor unless these dying fellows were bodyguards?
Usually you leaders are never there when these kids clobber themselves. Is it as a result of poverty, blind support or just shortsightedness. I blame these unfortunate lives for their extinction. All these tuma dudeloverboys unfortunate lives will end up wasted and boned.
Sad!
Who is your political advisor??? Who is giving guns to PF cadres?
Just wait till Kaizer miss again and mistakenly shoot in your leg.
If Kaizer was good at aiming, he could have killed 4. Maybe some are not just reported.
The people carrying guns are well know. Even the murderer is known. But politicians are unwilling to do anything to arrest the thugs. For the sake of power, they will let people kill each other while they feast luxuriously in their mansions.
I warn everyone here, this is how civil war starts. Incidents like this breed hatred. And when no one is called to account, that hatred turns to bitterness and a lust for revenge. Go to Rwanda, go to Congo, go to Cameroun and ask how it all started. Under right circumstances, even the police and soldiers, will easily rebel and form militia.
Let justice prevail and preserve the nation.
Vespers died at the hands of police. No one has bern called to book. A young UPND woman taking part in a protest was murdered in cold blood. No one has been called to…
Most of the time cadres like to put their lives on the line – Who is to blame?.
I don’t quite understand what you give these imimbulu to grow d.u.l.l and misguided.
Meanwhile since this has happened before, many times at that, these cadres will continue to die now that they have upgraded to guns.
Real question begging answers is why do we have violence in Southern and Western provinces all the damn time?
Has Mapatizya formula not died.
I blame cadres like dudeloverboy for their deaths. For someone to be called Gadaffi, he must have been bad @ss. Remember how Gadaffi died in Lybia?
comment loading. wait for next year
And you wonder why me and my white wife left that failed state. Lusaka times I took a break from your useless website as I was on a luxury holiday with my white wife. I returned to day and realised you had blocked me. So I have just unblocked myself. It only took 2 seconds. By the way my white wife and I had best holiday. It was good to sit by the beach and especially watch my beautiful wife in lingerie. You know the heat does things to people. Let us just say we broke the bed a couple of times. Chikubabe season
“President Lungu is concerned that political activists suddenly are carrying guns….” REALLY!!!
Those cadre thugs have been carrying and displaying guns right in front of you Mr president. And you sound surprised today??????
Edgar Lungu is hypocrite. He ascended to the PF Leadership thru violence and thuggery. His own Political Adviser Kaizar Zulu is the Chief Thug who has been using guns to threaten innocent civilians. The back stops with Lungu. He should disarm all PF thugs and send them to Jail. He won’t becoz he is one of them. Lungu is just shading Crocodile Tears. We know that Lungu will use Violence to rig the 2021 Elections to try and retain Power at all costs. The writing is on the Wall.
How about people who shoot cadres? Do they “deserve” to get away with it?
Why is the president merely directing to “take control” of the election rather than to get to the bottom of the case and arrest the culprit?!? Like this, his “commiserations” are trite.