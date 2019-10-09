The Electoral Commission of Zambia says the campaigns in Kaoma have generally been peaceful apart from the shooting incident on Sunday which left one person dead.
The Commission has since advised political parties to continue exercising tolerance across the party lines.
ECZ Public relations Manager Margaret Chimanse says as the campaign period comes to a close today, political parties should maintain a peaceful political atmosphere where all players can freely participate without hindrance, fear and anticipation.
Mrs. Chimanse said the Commission looks forward to a conducive environment for all stakeholders and has urged the Zambia Police Service to act professionally and impartially.
She said in policing the elections to ensure that law and order is maintained, during campaigns and during elections at polling stations and districts where the elections are happening, police officers must ensure that all people are protected.
Mrs. Chimanse has further appealed to the electorate and all stakeholders to take ownership of the process by using their democratic right to vote.
Are you kidding me? What’s their definition of ‘peaceful’ these people? Someone dies and you call that ‘peaceful’? Have we become immune to violence and death so much that we view death of an individual as normal? What a [email protected]&*ked up country this is! Just because the perpetrator is a PF sycophant, they are scared of condemning the murderous act.
They should have suspended or even canceled these elections to send a stern message that any violence of any form shall not be tolerated. What a missed opportunity for them to really change how campaigning must be conducted in this country.
Zambians are generally peaceful except for HAZALUZA HAGAIN and his children.
What an insult to Democracy!! This is an insult to us the people, to the electorates and the family the are nursing bullet wounds of their loved ones, an insult to the family that lost their loved one. Stop this nonsense of not being truthful.
This is an insult to the family of the deceased!!
What in the world is going on in Zambia kanshi? It’s all about appeasing the Great Leader.
How can ECZ come to such a conclusion when there is a body in the morgue and smoking gun. I’m scared. So how many do we have to lose in a general election for them to say it was not peaceful?