The Electoral Commission of Zambia says the campaigns in Kaoma have generally been peaceful apart from the shooting incident on Sunday which left one person dead.

The Commission has since advised political parties to continue exercising tolerance across the party lines.

ECZ Public relations Manager Margaret Chimanse says as the campaign period comes to a close today, political parties should maintain a peaceful political atmosphere where all players can freely participate without hindrance, fear and anticipation.

Mrs. Chimanse said the Commission looks forward to a conducive environment for all stakeholders and has urged the Zambia Police Service to act professionally and impartially.

She said in policing the elections to ensure that law and order is maintained, during campaigns and during elections at polling stations and districts where the elections are happening, police officers must ensure that all people are protected.

Mrs. Chimanse has further appealed to the electorate and all stakeholders to take ownership of the process by using their democratic right to vote.

