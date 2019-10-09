About 380 members of the United Party for National Development (UPND) have defected to the Patriotic Front in Kaoma’s Chitwa ward.

And speaking when he received the new members, President Edgar Lungu who is also PF party President, encouraged the new members to feel free and join in the country’s developmental agenda.

And President Lungu further urged voters in Chitwa ward to turn up in numbers in tomorrow’s Council Chairperson By-elections, to vote for the PF candidate Ngebe Ngondo.

Speaking during a public meeting at Chitwa Primary School today, in Kaoma constituency, the President also urged the residents not to involve themselves in acts of violence, adding that PF is a peaceful party.

President Lungu also lashed out at individuals who are fond of blocking development were it is most needed.

The President has assured the people of Kaoma that he will work closely with Ms Ngondo, once she is voted in office, in order to continue with the desired developmental progress.

The President also reminded party members to ensure that they welcome and work with new members, in order to strengthen the party structures in the area.

And PF candidate Ngebe Ngondo has promised to work with the people of Kaoma and government once voted into office, towards ensuring that all developmental projects lined up are delivered.

Meanwhile Sub Chief Josephat Situnya of the Nkoya speaking people appealed to government to upgrade the local school which has been neglected for years.

He expressed optimism that the voting of a PF candidate will lead to the overall development of the area.

Tomorrow Thursday October 10, 2019, Kaoma District goes to the polls to vote for a new Council Chairperson.

Candidates from three political parties are contesting the seat, namely Maseka Chuulu of the United Peaceful and Prosperous Party (UPPZ), Austin Muneku of the United Party for National Development (UPND) and Ngebe Ngondo of the Patriotic Front (PF).

