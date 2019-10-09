Higher Education Minister Dr Brian Mushimba says his Ministry has noted a growing number of reported cases of sexual harassment in institutions of higher learning against female students by Lectures.
Dr Mushimba’a comments follows a month long investigation by the BBC cases of sexual harassment of female students in Nigeria and Ghana in what has become to be known as #SexForGrades scandal.
In a statement, Dr Mushimba said the Ministry has in the recent past, noted with grave concern, the growing number of reported cases of sexual harassment in institutions of Higher Learning against female students by those entrusted with the responsibility of protecting and nurturing them.
“As a Ministry, we wish to encourage these students not to feel constrained to report cases of sexual harassment immediately, as a matter of urgency. It is only through such reports that immediate interventions and actions can be taken and victims protected and perpetrators severely punished,” Dr Mushimba said.
Dr Mushimba said the Ministry of Higher Education condemns, in the strongest terms, this harassment of students in universities and colleges.
He has since directed that all forms of harassment must cease as the Ministry and Government has zero tolerance to such vices.
Dr Mushimba has further warned that those identified as perpetrators of these vices will be brought to book under the full extent of the law.
He further stated that harassment of any form, especially sexual, has no place in institutions of Higher learning as these institutions are the epoch of human development and that is why these vices will be dealt with severely under a new enhanced surveillance program against these vices in universities.
The Minister has assured the victims of the Ministry’s total support and the creation of a safe environment through which to report sexual harassment.
According to the Zambian laws, Criminal Sanctions are provided under the Penal code and a person convicted of Sexual harassment is liable to imprisonment for a term not less than 3 years.
Dr Mushimba has directed all heads of institutions not to protect perpetrators of sexual harassment as doing so is a serious offence and in the same vain urged protection of the victims at all costs.
I hope ladies in Zambia can come out and mention lecturers that take advantage of female students.
I remember when I was at UNZA one lecturer from Development Studies used to sleep with female students and give them good grades.
Iyo mwa ambe yo, bengi balakapilamo ka, naku State House “Mee too” Yalasangwa, better to keep quiet some of these things!! Naiwewine Brian “me too” yalakwikata pa last!! Never throw stones in a glass house bane!! Tondolo musuma, ukwali nsoke, takwafwile bantu!!
Stop being dozy copy cats. Just because this was uncovered in west Africa and reported on BBC you also want to be seen to be doing something. What has your ministry being doing all along.. useless reactionary government. Reminds me of my zambian ex girlfriend many moons ago who always waited to be told what to do without thinking ahead and being proactive. I now have a white blonde wife who is very confident decision maker and problem solver. It feels refreshing to have a woman who takes charge once in while in bedroom too
what is the process for reporting such, how confidential is the information once a “whistleblower” comes forward?
these guys just talk without saying anything. a responsible and competent person would say
Here’s the hotline or WhatsApp # or whatever where those who feel they’ve been harassed can report
…”report cases of sexual harassment to whom/where?
you know the cops will make fun of the victim.
I am very sure there has been complaints by the students’ but because of that piece by bbc in Ghana and Nigeria that’s why he’s reacting when all along he’s received complaints that this’ happening and has done nothing. so now he wants to be seen as doing something about it
and this’ isn’t just in schools. it’s happening everywhere. sexual harassment isn’t confined to…
….and this’ isn’t just in schools. it’s happening everywhere. sexual harassment isn’t confined to schools alone, it’s in work many places… where those on top only work/act/hire after they receive sexual favors. sexual harassment laws are there only on paper. and there are a few on the other side of the table who suggestively offer themselves so as to get a promotion or get hired.
it’s a serious issue that needs to be addressed properly and proactively not by a knee jerk reaction
How many will report this after graduating with ‘flying’colors!! Only when they flunk.